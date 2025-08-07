WICHITA, Kan.– Wichita State University has announced the names of 3,710 students who were on the WSU Dean’s Honor Roll for spring 2025. To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Emma Smith- Ashland, Mo.

MOBERLY, Mo.- The Moberly Area Community College (MACC) has recognized the outstanding academic achievements of its students for the spring 2025 semester.

President’s List

Ashland: Brandi Johnson, Weslee Neu, James Ramer, Logan Wassmann, Lauren Winters.

Hartsburg: Ayla Kinney, Gabriel Montgomery, Bradyn Speed, Maura Vanskike.

Dean’s List

Ashland- Andrew Binggeli,

Victoria Endsley, Owen Fulk, Kaiden Marsh, Alexi Mueller,

Alex Steffes.

AMES, Iowa– More than 11,300 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the 2025 spring semester Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Ashland: Margo Helen Haynes