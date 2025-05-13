Columbia College recently announced its deans list for the Spring 2025 Semester (January-April 2025). To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 undergraduate credit hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

COLUMBIA COLLEGE

Spring 2025 Dean’s list

Ashland

Andrea Amos, Online

Georgia Coalier, Day Campus

Samantha Grabner, Day Campus

Sarah Hicks, Evening

Ellie Reynolds, Day Campus

Stephanie Warden, Evening

Valerie Welch, Evening

Hartsburg

Sophie Berendzen, Day Campus

Nicole Sjostrand, Day Campus

Marc White, Day Campus

Congratulations to these exceptional Southern Boone alumni for continuing to achieve great heights in their college endeavors.