Columbia College recently announced its deans list for the Spring 2025 Semester (January-April 2025). To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 undergraduate credit hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
COLUMBIA COLLEGE
Spring 2025 Dean’s list
Ashland
- Andrea Amos, Online
- Georgia Coalier, Day Campus
- Samantha Grabner, Day Campus
- Sarah Hicks, Evening
- Ellie Reynolds, Day Campus
- Stephanie Warden, Evening
- Valerie Welch, Evening
Hartsburg
- Sophie Berendzen, Day Campus
- Nicole Sjostrand, Day Campus
- Marc White, Day Campus
Congratulations to these exceptional Southern Boone alumni for continuing to achieve great heights in their college endeavors.
