Columbia College recently announced its deans list for the Spring 2025 Semester (January-April 2025). To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 undergraduate credit hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

COLUMBIA COLLEGE
Spring 2025 Dean’s list

Ashland

  • Andrea Amos, Online
  • Georgia Coalier, Day Campus
  • Samantha Grabner, Day Campus
  • Sarah Hicks, Evening
  • Ellie Reynolds, Day Campus
  • Stephanie Warden, Evening
  • Valerie Welch, Evening

Hartsburg

  • Sophie Berendzen, Day Campus
  • Nicole Sjostrand, Day Campus
  • Marc White, Day Campus

Congratulations to these exceptional Southern Boone alumni for continuing to achieve great heights in their college endeavors.

