By: Tara Wren Blue

ASHLAND, MO – Cadets from Missouri Military Academy (MMA) in Mexico, Mo., recently dedicated a day to community service, assisting local organizations with various improvement projects.

Partnering with the Ashland American Legion Post 152, the cadets tackled multiple tasks, including dismantling a brick fire pit and grill, carefully organizing the bricks for future use. They also power-washed tables, cleaned and restocked storage areas, and swept, mopped, and dusted floors—demonstrating teamwork and efficiency throughout the day.

Their efforts reflect MMA’s core values of leadership, service, and community engagement. Christine Sapp of American Legion Post 152 expressed gratitude for their hard work, emphasizing the positive impact of their assistance.

“We are incredibly thankful for the cadets’ support,” Sapp said. “Their dedication and work ethic made a real difference.”

The initiative highlights MMA’s ongoing commitment to instilling a spirit of service in its students while strengthening ties with community.