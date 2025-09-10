By Cassidy Brown

The Ashland Parks and Recreation Board is hosting a new event at the annual Ashland Fall Festival on Saturday. After the annual All-Breed Dog Costume Contest at 10:30 a.m., the new Wiener Dog Race will begin at 11 a.m. at the dog park at the Ashland City Park.

Hannah Kiddoo Frevert, a parks board member and proud wiener dog mom, pitched the idea as another fun way to include the furry friends in the community, since the annual costume contest has been so “well-received,” she said.

The race and contest are free to watch, and dog-lovers are encouraged to come and cheer on the furry contestants. Registration is free for both events and begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Frevert has lived in Ashland since 2022 and wanted to get involved with the parks board after attending the Fall Festival for the first time. She admired the community engagement the parks board provided through the festival and found it an “ enjoyable way for people to connect over just enjoying the fall season.”

She has served on the parks board as a member since 2023.

The Fall Festival starts at 9 a.m. and will also feature a car show, petting zoo, food trucks and numerous craft vendors.Frevert encourages race and costume contest attendees to ensure they experience all the festival’s fall fun.

“ I hope that people come out, watch the race, and then stick around, grab some food, and enjoy other elements,” she said.

“The Fall Festival turns Ashland City Park into our community’s front porch,” parks board chair Elisabeth Sobczak said. “With local makers, family fun and hometown flavors all in one place, it’s a celebration of everything we love about living here.”