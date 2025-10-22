By Boone County Journal staff

The Dandy Lion Cafe’s last day at its current location is Oct. 25.

According to a Facebook post from the cafe, the team will begin packing up the cafe on Oct. 26 to have everything removed by Oct. 31.

The cafe will hold its final Dandy Karaoke in the current location at 7 p.m. Oct. 24.

The post said the cafe is looking for a new location to reopen.

“To say that we are devastated would be an incredible understatement,” the post read. “From a dirty, dark, musty handyman’s workshop, the space was transformed with love and attention and dedication into something more than just a place for a good sandwich and strong coffee. The Dandy Lion Cafe has come into its own magic over the last 3.5 years, becoming a place for folks of all ages to gather and celebrate life — with karaoke, trivia, live music, drag, burlesque, art, birthdays, baby showers, wedding showers, and graduation parties.”