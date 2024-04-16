Southern Boone cruised for a great cause on Saturday, April 13th in the 4th Annual Englewood side-by-side ride.

This all-vehicle Poker Run was in memory of Crystal Branch, former Southern Boone P.E. teacher of 24 years and school board member who peacefully passed away on Feb. 24th of this year. Crystal’s dedication to our children and schools was evident by the great show of support, as the event raised a record-breaking $65,000 for the Crystal Branch Foundation.

Event host Katy Boyce says “our community is simply the BEST and cannot be matched! Our hearts are so full!”

The Englewood Cruise Committee is grateful for everyone who came out to support this worthy cause and invite everyone to participate next year.

Story and photos contributed by Katy Boyce & the Englewood Cruise Committee