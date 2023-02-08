The Boone County Commission will host Community Information and Listening Sessions at various locations throughout the county regarding the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The Community Information and Listening Sessions, which are open to the public, will meet in Ashland at the school board offices on Friday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. and at the Hartsburg Grand on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

Similar meetings will be held throughout the county – including Harrisburg, Sturgeon, Rocheport, Columbia, Centralia and Hallsville – throughout the month.

According to Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick, these sessions will offer community members the opportunity to share their comments and priorities for disbursement of ARPA

