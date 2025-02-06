By: Tara Blue

An 18 year-old male from Columbia was the driver of the one-vehicle fatal accident in Southern Boone. According to the MSHP crash report, the teen was driving southbound on Hwy 63 near Claysville Rd. when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned. The teen was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District (SBCFPD) responded to the accident at 6:35p.m., where they say Ashland Missouri Police Department Officers were already working the scene.

SBCFPD says that “upon arrival, firefighters found one vehicle on its side in the trees. Firefighters quickly stabilized the vehicle and coordinated with Officers and EMS team to secure the scene while working on the patient. Despite medical efforts the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.”