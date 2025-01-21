By: Tina Cunningham

Southern Boone Class of 1974 held their 50th class reunion September 28, 2024 at the Ashland Optimist Club. Those in attendance were:

Front Row/L-R: Tina Cunningham, Renee Glaubitz Farris, Melody Quinn Nichols, Donna Bennett White, LuAnn Batye Ianke, Merry Sapp Turner, Jan Wintermeyer, Debbie Nichols Greene, Lynn Sapp Wheeler, Larry Mountjoy, and Terry Stewart Coon.

Center Row/L-R: Regina Calvin Craig, Debbie Brink Gentry, Scott Edwards, Glenda Schmocker Smith, JoAnn Forbis Wilborn, Tiffany Martin Haulenbeek, and James Allen.

Back Row/L-R: Greg Turner, Mitchell Basinger, Meredith Vaughn, Kevin Nahler, Kenny Head, and Kevin Groves. Cheryl Reeder Whitehurse left before photos.

We remembered classmates that passed away: Margie Baker Thompson, Steve Ballard, Steve Caudle, Joe Cummings, Linda Gibson, Randy McKee, Beck Morris Siegel, Leona Nichols Chandler, Deryl Reeder, Becky Ryals Nichols, Karen Sapp Forbis, Ronda Sapp Mahan, and Janie Verhoff Copeland.