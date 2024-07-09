Please join us in congratulating Larry Phillips (center) on his retirement and thanking him for his outstanding service to our City!

Last Friday (June 28), City staff bid farewell to Larry, who has dedicated 22 years of his life to the City of Ashland and our community as a Water Utility Service Worker.

Most often seen operating the Water Department’s backhoe, Larry has been an invaluable member of the water team, ensuring that our community receives reliable and safe water services every day.

As Larry embarks on this new chapter, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks for his years of service and we wish him all the best in this well deserved retirement. Larry’s presence will be greatly missed.

Congratulations and best wishes from the City of Ashland!