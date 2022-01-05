Provided By: Ashland City Ashland, MO- The City of Ashland is pleased to announce a conditional offer of employment has been made to Mr. Kyle Michel as the next City Administrator. The offer is contingent on Board of Aldermen approval of an employment agreement, which will be considered at the January 4th regular Board meeting. Mr. Michel was selected after a nationwide recruitment and selection process involving Alderpersons Melissa Old and Stephanie Bell, Mayor Richard Sullivan, current City Administrator Tony St Romaine, Police Chief Gabe Edwards, and Joe Miller, President of First State Community Bank and longtime community resident. Mr. Michel currently serves as the City Administrator for the City of Van Meter, Iowa, a position he has held since July 2018. Prior to that he was the City Clerk for the City of Elkhart, IA from December, 2016 to June 2018. He also served as a management intern for the cities of Windsor Heights, IA and Van Meter, IA. Mr. Michel holds a Master of Public Administration from Drake University.

