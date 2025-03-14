By: Tara Blue

Ashland, MO – The City of Ashland is working on an agreement with River Region Credit Union (RRCU) to assume full management of the pavilion space previously used for the local farmers market. The move comes after the Southern Boone Area YMCA announced last year it would be stepping away from any role in the market’s operation.

In a statement, the YMCA said they believe a new organization will better serve vendors and the community. YMCA Director Kip Batye added, “We wish nothing but the best and hope that the vendors have a successful year.”

Previously, the City of Ashland had exclusive rights to the pavilion outside of the farmers market and other YMCA events. After reviewing its options, RRCU decided to keep the space available for community use. Discussions are now underway to amend the existing lease agreement, allowing the City to fully take over scheduling and management of the pavilion.

City Administrator Kyle Michel stated that RRCU will propose an amended lease, which the City’s Board of Aldermen will review no earlier than its April 1 meeting. The City also plans to establish rental policies and fees, incorporating the pavilion into its system of reservable public spaces.

Michel says that until a new lease is finalized, the pavilion remains private property, with no public use authorized at this time. Once the agreement is in place, the City will oversee all future scheduling and ensure the space aligns with RRCU’s expectations for community events.

A spokesperson for RRCU expressed support for the transition, stating, “We value our relationship with the City of Ashland, the Southern Boone YMCA, and the entire Ashland community. We are excited that the City will oversee the management and scheduling of the pavilion and hope the community continues to utilize this space.”