By: Tara Wren Blue

ASHLAND, MO — The City of Ashland is set to officially break ground on a major expansion of its Wastewater Treatment Facility. A public ceremony will be held on Monday, May 5, at 8:00 a.m. at the facility’s site, located at 850 Richardson Drive. Community members are invited and encouraged to attend.

The expansion project will significantly increase the facility’s permitted treatment capacity from 600,000 gallons per day to 1.6 million gallons per day, addressing current capacity limitations and ensuring long-term system reliability. This upgrade is a critical investment as Ashland continues to experience steady growth.

Originally constructed in 2019 with future expansion in mind, the Wastewater Treatment Facility will eventually be capable of treating up to 2.6 million gallons per day at full build-out. Construction for the current phase of expansion is expected to take between 12 and 18 months.

The city says the project is a key step toward supporting Ashland’s development over the next two decades. It aligns with the Board of Aldermen’s goals to promote economic development, strengthen infrastructure resilience, and foster sustainable community growth.

“The City of Ashland remains committed to investing in infrastructure that supports a high quality of life,” city officials stated.

For more information about the project, contact City Administrator Kyle Michel at kmichel@ashlandmo.us.