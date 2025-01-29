By: Tara Blue

The City of Ashland went live with their new updated website on Wednesday, Jan. 22nd. City Administrator Kyle Michel says that city staff have received initial training on how to operate the new system, and that each department will be responsible for uploading their respective documents. The new site will keep the same address at www.ashlandmo.us and features:

Updated and comprehensive information

Improved site mapping for easier navigation

New tools to report issues and contact City staff

Enhanced email notification systems for meeting agendas, news releases, and more!

Issues with the new site should be emailed to info@ashlandmo.us