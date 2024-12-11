By: Tara Wren Blue

The City of Ashland issued a warning to residents on their Facebook page after one of the recycling containers was found to be leaking used oil out onto the lot.

The city temporarily closed the area for clean up, stating “it illegal to place used oil in the recycling containers… The containers are under video surveillance. Citations will be issued to those that violate the posted rules and regulations. The County just returned their container after a years absence. They will not hesitate to remove it again if we cannot abide by simple and common sense recycling rules.”

The county container was recently returned to the lot in September and has signage showing acceptable recycling materials.

Ashland Chief of Police Scott Young says that although APD has issued citations in the past, none have been issued in the past year.