By: Tara Wren Blue

Ashland, MO — The City of Ashland announced the official launch of its revamped facility reservation system, now available on the city’s website. Residents and visitors can now browse, reserve, and pay for the use of public spaces directly online.

City Administrator Kyle Michel says that the River Region Credit Union pavilion is currently the only facility that has a rental fee, but the Parks and Recreation Board has recently discussed implementing fees for other facilities.

To access the system, users should visit the city’s homepage, click on the “Departments” tab, navigate to “Parks,” and then select “Facility Reservations.” There, a full list of rentable facilities and subfacilities is available, including:

Ashland City Park (park pavilions, ball field, tennis court)

Ashland Ridge Park (picnic areas)

City Hall (community room)

Lakeview Park

River Region Credit Union (RRCU) Pavilion

In conjunction with the system launch, the City has also adopted new Facility Usage Rules, effective April 1, 2025.

