City of Ashland staff were notified that the Land Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant application for the Ashland Ballfield Rehabilitation project had been approved by Missouri State Parks and the National Park Service. This grant will help fund several major improvements to the ballfield in the Ashland Community Park, located at 399 N College St. The planned improvements of this project include, but are not limited to; The addition of new restroom facilities Replacement of wooden bleachers with safety-enhanced aluminum bleachers Storm water improvements, and

