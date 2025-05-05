By: Tara Wren Blue

ASHLAND, Mo.- The City of Ashland officially broke ground Monday, May 5, on a long-anticipated expansion of its Wastewater Treatment Facility, marking a significant investment in the city’s infrastructure to meet the needs of a rapidly growing community.

The public ceremony, held at 8am at the facility site located at 850 Richardson Drive, signaled the start of construction on a project that will more than double the facility’s treatment capacity—from 600k gallons per day to 1.6 million gallons per day. The expansion is designed to alleviate current capacity constraints and ensure the city’s wastewater system remains reliable and compliant with state permitting requirements.

Ashland’s original treatment facility, constructed between 2017 and 2019 and formally opened in 2020, was built with future expansion in mind. Today, the system routinely treats more than 575k gallons of wastewater daily and frequently exceeds 600k gallons during heavy rainfall events. With continued residential and commercial growth, city officials determined that prompt action was necessary.

In 2024, the City pursued financing through the Missouri Department of Conservation’s State Revolving Fund (SRF), which offers subsidized interest rates and grants to offset project costs and reduce the burden on local ratepayers. However, a bond referendum required for SRF financing was rejected by voters in February 2024.

In response, Ashland pivoted to a design-build contract with engineering firm Bartlett & West and moved forward with an alternative funding strategy. In March 2025, the Board of Aldermen approved a guaranteed maximum price of $22.75 million for the project. Construction is expected to continue through mid-2026, with full project closeout projected by May 2027.

To support the project financially, Ashland has enlisted municipal advisor PFM to evaluate and adjust utility rates. New rates took effect May 1, 2025, and are expected to increase annually as needed.

Visit the city’s website for periodic project updates.