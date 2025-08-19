Hair Studio- a Southern Boone Legacy of Love, Service, and Style

By: Tara Wren Blue

In the heart of Ashland, nestled on Redbud Lane, stands more than just a hair salon. It’s a cornerstone of community, resilience, and dedication. Hair Studio, owned and operated by lifelong local Carolyn Selby, is a business built not only with bricks and mortar but with heart, history, and deep Southern Boone roots.

Carolyn and her late husband, Wayne Selby, opened their first salon in 1983 across from the Breaktime gas station.

The couple built the business on their own, pouring love and labor into a dream that would span generations. For nearly 40 years, it stood as a welcoming place for haircuts and conversation- until 2022, when the property was torn down to make room for Ashland’s roundabout project.

Rather than letting the setback end the journey, the Selbys took it as a new beginning. They purchased land directly behind their original location and built a brand-new salon at 408 Redbud Lane. The new building carries the same spirit of hard work and hospitality, now in a fresh space designed with comfort and community in mind.

Carolyn’s story is deeply intertwined with Southern Boone. A Hartsburg native, she graduated high school at just 17 in 1957 and immediately pursued beauty school in Moberly. She apprenticed and worked under Hazel Martin at Hazel’s Beauty Shop in Ashland, in a building that stood at 109 E. Broadway until it burned down.

Carolyn paused her career to raise her children, who all graduated from Southern Boone schools, before returning to the profession in 1977. She’s been styling, cutting, and caring for her clients ever since, with more than 50 years of experience behind the chair.

Her husband Wayne, raised in nearby Englewood, was also a local legend in the barbering world. Known as the “King of Flat Tops,” Wayne ran the Campus Barber Shop in Columbia with his brother Lewis and cut hair for 60 years.

He also served Southern Boone schools on the school board for 16 years- a reflection of his deep commitment to the community. Wayne passed away in February 2024, after a courageous fight with dementia and cancer, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and service.

Carolyn continues to operate Hair Studio with the same warmth and dedication she and Wayne always shared. She credits the Southern Boone community for helping her keep the doors open all these years.

She also extends heartfelt gratitude to those who have worked by her side: Gail Calvin and Judy Taggart, who were with her for more than 24 years; Kim Hilgedick, who’s been with her for 19 years; and Susan, who’s loyally served for 13 years. Carolyn also recently welcomed Angie Begemann to her staff. Their teamwork has made the studio more of a family than just a business.

Hair Studio is more than a place for a great hairstyle. It’s a reminder of what can grow when people build with love, serve with purpose, and stay rooted in community. In Carolyn’s words, “I love the whole Southern Boone community, and they’ve always been there for my husband and I.”

Whether you’re a longtime client or a newcomer, Hair Studio welcomes you with the same values it’s held dear for decades: integrity, care, and a deep love for Southern Boone.

Call today 573-657-2440 or stop in at 408 Redbud Lane.