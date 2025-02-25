By: Tara Blue

The Southern Boone High School cheerleaders received a warm welcome and a Southern Boone fire truck escort home on Sunday, Feb. 23rd when they returned as state champs. Under the leadership of Coach Lindsay Morris, the team took home first place in all 3A division categories (band chant, timeout cheer, fight song, gameday overall) at the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association state competition in Springfield.

Congratulations to these young ladies for such an accomplishment!