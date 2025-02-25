Front: Zoey Davis, Lyla Stratman, Trinity White, Jodee VanDeven, Coach Lindsay Morris, Althea Meyer, Addison Kimbrough. Middle: Elias Rodriguez, Kylie Alfaro, Mona Riggs, Bella Leith, Harper Binkley. Back: Imogene Cooper, Ava Beaty, Cora Hall, Na’talia Sims, Natalie Peart, Alex Cupp, Abby Melvin, Hadley Carmichael, Alivia Holloway, Tegan Sibit. Photo courtesy Lindsay Morris

By: Tara Blue
The Southern Boone High School cheerleaders received a warm welcome and a Southern Boone fire truck escort home on Sunday, Feb. 23rd when they returned as state champs. Under the leadership of Coach Lindsay Morris, the team took home first place in all 3A division categories (band chant, timeout cheer, fight song, gameday overall) at the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association state competition in Springfield.

Congratulations to these young ladies for such an accomplishment!

Facebook Comments