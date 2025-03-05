By: Tara Blue

The Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce honored local businesses and individuals who “make our community thrive” in their annual awards ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 20th. This year’s winners include:

Jesse Wheadon: Chamber Member of the Year

Claire Linzie: Rookie of the Year

Boone County Journal: Business of the Year

Southern Boone Area YMCA: Bob Sappington Community Service Award

Much gratitude to the Chamber for supporting local businesses and to this year’s winners for their dedication and service to the betterment of Southern Boone.