Ashland, MO – One of Missouri’s top Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) events is gearing up for another exciting year—and this time, with several important changes aimed at improving the experience for fans. The Cattlemen Days Rodeo, held annually in Ashland, returns August 22–23, 2025, and will feature reserved online ticketing for the first time, improved parking coordination, and crowd control measures.

As the largest entertainment event in Ashland, the rodeo continues to draw thousands of spectators each year. In 2024, more than 7,900 tickets were sold over two days, placing Ashland’s event in the top half of PRCA rodeo attendance in the state.

This year, in response to past challenges such as long lines, limited parking, and lack of ticket data, organizers are rolling out a number of improvements:

Reserved Seating: Attendees will be able to choose their seats when purchasing tickets through the newly upgraded website, Cattlemendaysrodeo.com, starting May 1 at 10:00 a.m.

Online Ticket Sales via ETIX: Partnering with ETIX allows for more efficient sales and real-time availability updates.

Capacity Limits: Sales will be capped at 3,200 reserved seats per night, with an additional 240 standing-room-only tickets available near the main concession, beer tent, and stage.

Improved On-Site Experience: Ushers will help guests find their seats and ensure safety by keeping people off-fencing areas.

Pop-Up Sales: Tickets will also be sold in person at the main ticket booth during the two weeks prior to the rodeo for those who prefer not to purchase online.

Price Update: Tickets will cost $22—just $2 more than last year—to support the reserved seating upgrade.

“We are thrilled to offer reserved online ticketing for the first time this year,” said an event organizer. “In previous years we only offered open seating and after listening to our fans, we believe reserved seating will alleviate many complaints and concerns. We encourage everyone to get their tickets early to ensure they don’t miss a single minute of the action!”

Event Details:

Dates: Friday & Saturday, August 22–23, 2025

Location: Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club Arena, Ashland, MO

Parade: Saturday, August 23 at 9:00 a.m.

Tickets: $22, available at Cattlemendaysrodeo.com or onsite before the event

For updates, visit the official website or follow Cattlemen Days Rodeo on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Grace Belew, Chase Thomas, or Lane Williams

Call: 573-825-7543

Email: CattlemenDaysRodeo@gmail.com

Visit: Cattlemendaysrodeo.com

Since 1973, the Cattlemen Days Rodeo has brought professional rodeo excitement to the heart of mid-Missouri. With over 50 years of tradition, it remains a cornerstone event for Ashland and the surrounding region.