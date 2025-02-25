JEFFERSON CITY, MO, FEB. 21, 2025 – Every year on March 1, hundreds of die-hard anglers line the banks at one of Missouri’s trout parks for the opening day of catch-and-keep trout season. In years past, anglers have faced frigid winter temperatures, snow, sleet and ice, as well as sunshine and springlike weather all in the attempt of catching an elusive lunker. This Missouri tradition not only creates memories, but some of the biggest fish stories you’ve ever heard!

This year, Saturday, March 1, at 6:30 a.m. marks the opening of the catch-and-keep season that runs through Oct. 31. To participate, Missouri residents ages 16 to 64 and nonresidents age 16 and older are required to purchase a fishing permit. In addition to a fishing permit, trout anglers must also purchase a daily trout tag at the trout parks: Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon and Montauk State Park near Salem.

A daily trout tag at the three state parks costs $5 for adults and $3 for youth 15 years of age and younger. Daily fishing permits are $9, and the daily limit is four trout, while possession limit is eight. For more information on fishing at Missouri trout parks, visit mdc.mo.gov/fishing/species/trout/trout-parks. Anglers are encouraged to purchase their fishing permits ahead of time from any of numerous vendors throughout the state, online at mdc-web.s3licensing.com or through Missouri Department of Conservation’s free MO Fishing mobile app.

The parks’ stores also will be open for purchasing trout tags:

Roaring River State Park

Open 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and will not close until 7 p.m. Saturday, March 1,

Montauk State Park

Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28.

Open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 1.

Bennett Spring State Park

Open 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and will not close until 7 p.m. Saturday, March 1.

The parks’ campgrounds, lodging units and restaurants will be busy. Visitors should be prepared with their own water and snacks, and dress appropriately for the weather. Opening day activities at Bennett Spring and Roaring River state parks will be available for online viewing at mostateparks.com. The trout cams are located near the most popular fishing spots and follow all the fishing action. This is a great option for anglers who are unable to participate in person or for family members wanting to share in the excitement from home.

Opening day photos and trout tag sales information from all three state trout parks will be available on the trout season opening day webpage. Anglers can share their photos from opening day through social media by tagging @MoStateParks or using #MOTrout on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Trout season in Missouri is a cooperative effort of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks managing the state parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation operating the hatcheries and stocking the streams with trout.

To help prevent the spread of the invasive alga didymo (commonly known as rock snot), the use of shoes, boots or waders with porous soles of felt, matted or woven fibrous material is prohibited at all trout parks, trout streams, Lake Taneycomo and buffer areas.

For more information on trout season opening, visit mostateparks.com or call Roaring River State Park at 417-847-2539, Bennett Spring State Park at 417-532-4338 or Montauk State Park at 573-548-2201. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.