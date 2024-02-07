The Callaway Bank presented a check for $500 to the Southern Boone Elementary School’s Book Swap Program on Monday, January 29, 2024. The donation will be used to purchase new books for the program.

The goal of Book Swap is to inspire a love of reading by providing 3rd and 4th grade students access to different books. Once a month, students can choose a book that is new to them to take home. Students can also earn coupons to take home additional books from the Book Swap. They can do this by bringing books from home to “swap” out for a book that is new to them and by completing their reading log for each week.

Courtesy of Southern Boone Schools