By: Travis Naughton

The Ashland Board of Aldermen discussed the prospect of imposing a use tax on internet sales, the dissolution of the Broadway Beautification Task Force, a revised citywide backyard chicken ordinance, and several other issues at meetings held in the month of October. The Board addressed two issues of particular interest to the citizens of Southern Boone County: the proposed annexation of property adjacent to the controversial Lakeside Ashland development and cost overruns and delays associated with the construction of the new roundabout at the intersection of Broadway and Henry Clay. In their October 19th meeting, the Board of Aldermen again addressed a request to annex 15 acres of land on the west side of Highway 63 at Log Providence Road, into Ashland city limits. The owner of the property, Rob Wolverton, previously stated his intentions to have the parcel rezoned for commercial use in order to build a facility for pregnant women called St. Raymond’s House.

