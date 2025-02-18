By: Tara Blue

Ashland FFA kicked off National FFA Week (Feb. 15th-22nd) this past Saturday by serving eggs, bacon & sausage, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy to their supporters at the Ashland Optimist Club. The chapter, with assistance from Rebekah Hammett and Jeff Suthoff, ran the entire operation from the grill to the table.

Hammett says that part of the FFA mission is to teach and encourage students to be self-sustainable, including an understanding of the economics and operations of the food industry. These young adults definitely undertood the assignment. The FFA extends their gratitude to everyone who showed up to support.