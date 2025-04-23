COLUMBIA, Mo. (April 23, 2025) – Boone County Government has traditionally provided recycling drop-off opportunities at municipalities across the County, including locations in Ashland, Hallsville, Sturgeon, Hartsburg, Rocheport, and Harrisburg.

Recyclables collected at these sites were then transported to the City of Columbia Material Recovery Facility for processing.

Due to Sunday’s EF-1 tornado that destroyed the City of Columbia Material Recovery Facility, the Boone County recycling program consisting of drop-off sites is suspended indefinitely.

The collection of County recycling containers from these communities is underway.

Currently, there is no alterative recycling processor for the County due to the unforeseen loss of the City of Columbia Material Recovery Facility. The City’s loss is to a lesser extent also the County’s loss. Boone County will be evaluating alternative options to restart the service while a new facility is being constructed.

However, there are no guarantees an adequate option will be identified. Boone County is grateful for the cooperative relationship with the City of Columbia and its recycling services.

The Boone County Commission is extremely thankful that there were no injuries or fatalities from Sunday’s EF-1 tornado. The Commission will patiently await details of the City’s plans moving forward as they deal with the destruction caused by Sunday’s severe weather.

-Boone County press release April 23, 2025