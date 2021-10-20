The Boone County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Youth Community Coalition and law enforcement agencies throughout Boone County including Ashland, Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, University of Missouri, and VA Hospital Police Departments, will be conducting a Prescription Drug Take Back event at multiple locations October 22 and 23, 2021. This event coincides with the National Drug Take Back event sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

This effort is undertaken to provide the community with appropriate disposal of their expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications. The benefits of the Take Back event include that these prescription medications do not fall into the hands of our youth where they may be abused or distributed inappropriately. Further, the proper disposal of these medications aids in protecting the environment as it is detrimental to ground source water if medications are flushed.

Collection Sites

Friday, October 22nd, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

• Harry S. Truman VA Hospital, 800 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO

• University of Missouri, MU Student Center, 901 Rollins Rd, Columbia, MO

Saturday, October 23rd, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

• Ashland Police Department, 601 E Broadway, Ashland, MO

• Centralia Police Department Lobby, 114 S Rollins, Centralia, MO

• Hallsville Police Department, 202 Highway 124 East, Hallsville, MO

• Hickman High School (north entrance), 1104 N Providence Rd, Columbia, MO

• Rock Bridge High School, 4303 S Providence Rd, Columbia, MO (Please note the drop-off location has changed from the east circle drive to the north entrance)

Citizens may go to any one of these locations during the times listed and drop off their unwanted medications for disposal. Please, no sharps (needles). Following the collection, all medications will be turned over to the DEA for proper disposal.

Additional Disposal Information and Collection Programs

For more information on pharmaceutical and needle disposal, please see the brochures below.

DNR Proper Disposal of Household Pharmaceutical Waste

EPA Needle Disposal Guide

Medications may also be disposed of through the City of Columbia’s Household Hazardous Waste collection program.

Release date & time: October 15, 2021 at