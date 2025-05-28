New software enables precise storm alerts to protect public without causing desensitization

Columbia, MO – May 26, 2025 — Boone County Emergency Management has launched a new outdoor warning system designed to reduce unnecessary siren alerts and better target areas at risk during severe weather events.

The county has adopted CommanderOne, a Federal Signal software platform that allows officials to activate sirens only in zones directly affected by National Weather Service (NWS) warnings. This marks a shift from countywide siren activations to a more refined, polygon-based approach.

Sirens will now sound only under two conditions:

When the NWS issues a Tornado Warning for part of Boone County.

When a Severe Thunderstorm Warning includes a “Destructive” tag, signaling winds of at least 80 mph or hail 2.75 inches in diameter or larger.

By limiting alerts to only those in the path of dangerous storms, the county aims to combat warning fatigue, a phenomenon where repeated alerts in unaffected areas cause people to ignore sirens over time.

“This technology is a major step forward in our commitment to provide accurate, timely, and relevant alerts to Boone County residents,” said Chris Kelley, Director of Boone County Emergency Management. “By focusing alerts on actual warning zones, we preserve public trust in the system and ensure people take the warnings seriously when they sound.”

CommanderOne integrates directly with NWS alerts and uses GIS mapping to determine which sirens to activate based on a storm’s path. The system includes automated activation, real-time monitoring, manual override capabilities, and event logging—ensuring accurate and traceable alerts.

As a backup, Boone County Joint Communications will continue to provide manual siren activation if needed, using the county’s traditional North, Central, and South zone model. Joint Communications personnel and emergency managers also have remote access to activate sirens if staffing or infrastructure challenges arise.

“This partnership ensures we maintain human oversight and accountability,” said Christie Davis, Director of Boone County Joint Communications. “We are proud to support this effort and continue protecting the community through both innovation and experience.”

Monthly siren tests will continue on the first Wednesday of each month at 12:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Residents are encouraged to use additional tools to stay informed, such as NOAA Weather Radios, Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), trusted weather apps, and Boone County Ready Alerts, a free notification system available at www.smart911.com.

More information about the new system and emergency preparedness resources is available at www.ShowMeBoone.com/OEM.