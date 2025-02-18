Boone County Planning & Zoning (P&Z) Commission will hold public hearings in February and March regarding the proposed draft of the Boone County Master Plan. These public hearings will offer residents additional opportunities to submit their comments regarding the Master Plan before the draft is finalized for presentation to the Boone County Commission. Available public hearing dates, times, and locations include:

February 25, 2025 at 6:30 PM, Centralia City Council Chambers, 114 S. Rollins, Centralia, MO,

March 4, 2025 at 6:30 PM, Southern Boone Schools Central Office Board Room, 5275 W Redtail, Ashland, MO.

March 20, 2025 at 7:00 PM, Boone County Commission Chambers, 801 E Walnut, Columbia MO.

The draft Master Plan may be viewed at OurBoone.com.

Input provided during these public hearings will be collected by Boone County Resource Management Staff and presented to the P&Z Commission. The P&Z Commission will address the comments, modify the draft plan if necessary, and vote on it. If they vote to recommend approval, the finalized draft Master Plan will be presented to the Boone County Commission to consider.

Boone County Government began the master planning process in April 2023 with the intention of developing a vision for our communities and establishing countywide priorities for future growth and land use planning for the next 10 to 20 years. The Master Plan is a guide crafted with input from community members, businesses, and service providers.

The completion of the draft Boone County Master Plan is the result of months of collaborative work between the advisory committee, the technical committee, the planning team, community stakeholders, and residents of Boone County. With a goal of reflecting the values and aspirations of Boone County, the draft includes information gathered through the countywide survey, listening sessions, and open houses.

Additional information about the i5Group and the planning team can be found at OurBoone.com/meet-the-team

For more information about the Boone County Master Plan, please visit OurBoone.com

Boone County press release