HARTSBURG, MO – The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will host a public demonstration of its newly acquired sandbag machine in Hartsburg on Friday, April 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Katy Trail parking lot, located at 80 S 2nd Street.

According to Tim Hentz of Hartsburg, the Boone County OEM has provided the town with one of the advanced sandbag machines as part of its efforts to boost local flood preparedness. Hentz recently attended a training session and says that the machine is capable of filling 1200 bags per hour.

The upcoming demonstration event will showcase how the machine work and offer the public a hands-on look at how they can aid in flood mitigation. Attendees will be able to:

Watch live demonstrations of the sandbag machine in operation

Learn proper techniques for filling, stacking, and deploying sandbags

Engage with emergency management officials about county-wide flood preparedness initiatives

Explore volunteer opportunities in emergency response activities

Boone County OEM officials emphasize that the new equipment represents a major upgrade in the county’s flood response capabilities. The machine will allow for more rapid and efficient sandbagging during emergency situations, helping protect homes, businesses, and public infrastructure from flood damage.

For more information, contact Chris Kelley, Director of Boone County OEM, at (573) 554-7900 or email em@boonecountymo.org. Additional details and resources are available at www.showmeboone.com/oem.