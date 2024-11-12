COLUMBIA, Mo. (November 9, 2024) – Boone County taxpayers will be receiving their 2024 property tax statements, licenses, and special assessments in the mail over the next few weeks.

Brian McCollum, Boone County Collector of Revenue, recommends that taxpayers always open and inspect their statements as soon as possible and identify any problems. Taxpayers should contact the Collector’s Office with any issues so that they may be resolved before the December 31 due date.

Taxpayers are reminded to contact the Collector’s Office if they have not received their tax statements by December 1. Failure to receive a bill does not relieve the obligation to pay the taxes due, as well as any late charges that may apply under state law. Taxes are assessed as of January 1 each year, and the tax statements are due upon receipt. The last day to pay without penalties and fees is December 31, 2024.

Property owners who were approved for the Senior Real Estate Tax Relief Program will not see an impact in 2024. Taxpayers who set 2024 as the base tax year will need to renew their application status in 2025 to see the potential impact of any eligible credit on the 2025 real estate tax bill.

The Collector’s Office encourages all taxpayers to pay early. To avoid the lines and crowds, taxpayers may use the following payment options as alternatives to an inperson visit:

Pay by mail, addressed to the Boone County Collector of Revenue, 801 E. Walnut, Room 118, Columbia, MO 65201. Remember to have a U.S.P.S. postmark no later than December 31, 2024 – an office postage meter date does not qualify as a U.S.P.S. postmark. Be sure to mail the payment early, as the postmark determines the timeliness of payments. Taxpayers are encouraged to check with their local post office to determine the cut-off time for December 31 postmarks. Taxpayers are reminded to not mail cash and to remember to sign their check.

Pay in-person at the Collector’s Office, located on the first floor of the Boone County Government Center at the corner of 9th and Ash Streets in downtown Columbia. The office hours are 8AM to 5PM, Monday through Friday. The last day to pay in-person at the Collector’s Office is Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Pay in-person at Centralia City Hall on December 5, and at the Southern Boone County Library in Ashland on December 6, where staff from the Collector’s Office will be accepting property tax payments. Collection times are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at both locations.

Place payments in the 24-hour drop box located near the 9th Street entrance of the Boone County Government Center any time before midnight on December 31. Payments that are placed in the drop box after December 31 will be considered delinquent and late charges will apply.

Pay using your financial institution’s online bill payment system. Please schedule the payment to be received in the Collector’s Office by December 20, 2024. Taxpayers are asked to keep their payment information updated each year and to reference the account number listed on their tax statement.

Pay with a credit card or e-check online at www.showmeboone.com/COLLECTOR or pay by phone at 1-877-690-3729. Please have your bill number ready and use the jurisdiction code 3517. Additional processing fees will apply to payments made with a credit card or e-check. These fees are charged and retained by the payment processing company.

As a convenience to Boone County taxpayers, partial payments on taxes and assessments can be made until the statement is paid in full. Late penalties and fees will accrue on any unpaid balances as of January 1, 2025. Taxpayers can also enroll in an installment plan program to pre-pay their annual tax liability through monthly payments. Property tax statements and receipts can also be delivered electronically. Contact the Collector’s Office at 573-886-4285 or visit our website at www.showmeboone.com/COLLECTOR for more information about these options