By Elizabeth Stephens, Boone County Journal

This is the eighth issue of the Boone County Journal published by the Missourian Publishing Association. We have been encouraged by the feedback and support we have received from the community.

Our next phase is to fully launch the Boone County Journal website. It’s taken more than eight weeks, but we have all of the content from the previous site shifted over to the new site. Within the next week, visiting bocojo.com should take you to the new website. If you are following our Facebook page, you’ve probably read stories on the new site already. We’ve been double publishing on both sites for several weeks.

The new site features all of the stories from the print edition and usually additional photos that we couldn’t fit in print. It’s also updated regularly with sports and other timely news.

The website also features an online calendar with more details about events than what we fit on Page 3. There is a form for submitting events to the calendar. From the website, you can sign up for a weekly newsletter that links to the stories for the week. It arrives in your inbox every Wednesday morning. All of this is accessible without a subscription.

While the content is available on the new site, the change in platform likely means any bookmarks you might have had won’t work. If you have trouble finding something, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

If you have a digital or print and digital subscription, you will be able to view the e-edition each week. You’ll need to login to the website for access. If you have issues with access, please email me at stephensec@missouri.edu. If you want to subscribe, you can easily subscribe with a credit card on the website, and if you have any questions about your subscription, please call us at 573-882-5700 or swing by the office from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.

The last piece we are working on is making the Journal archives available on newspapers.com. Tara Blue and the Missouri State Historical Society had already started the process, and we are working on getting it to the finish line. Once we launch that, those subscribers with a digital subscription will have free access to the Journal on newspapers.com with their subscriptions.

We hope you enjoy the features of the new site. Please send us your feedback so we can continue to improve. Thanks for reading!