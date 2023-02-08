By: Ernie Wren

The Boone County Journal has new owners! The new owners are Will and Tara Blue, who have recently moved here from North Carolina. Will was born and raised in Fayetteville, NC, which is also the location of Fort Bragg, home of the 82nd Airborne Division. He enlisted in the Army in 2002 as a 92F, Petroleum Supply Specialist. Will served 20 years in the army, which included three tours in Afghanistan and two tours in Iraq. When he retired in 2022 as a First Sergeant, he accepted a position at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Missouri as Command Sergeant Major of Cadets. Will is passionate about his family and sports.

Tara was born and raised in Columbia. She attended both Rock Bridge (for half of one year) and Hickman (graduated in 2003). Tara joined the Army in 2005 after completing two years at Columbia College. She worked several positions in the military, including that of water purification, petroleum supply, training sergeant, and clerical. After completing a tour in Iraq, she was honorably discharged from service in 2012 and returned to college using the Post-9/11 GI Bill.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal