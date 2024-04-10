Residents encouraged to attend Boone County Housing Study Community Meetings

Residents of Boone County are encouraged to attend the upcoming Community Input Meetings regarding the Boone County Housing Study. The meetings, which will be held in various locations throughout Boone County next week, will serve to gather diverse perspectives and insights vital to shaping the study’s conclusions. All residents are welcome and encouraged to attend any of the following sessions:

• Wednesday, April 10, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Hallsville Community Center, 324 E. Hwy OO, Hallsville

• Thursday, April 11, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Ashland Optimist Club Building, 511 Optimist Dr., Ashland

Boone County, in partnership with the City of Columbia, invites all residents to contribute to the groundbreaking Boone County Housing Study. By participating in a community input meeting, completing a community survey, or both, residents can ensure their unique experiences and insights will be heard.

The Housing Study, a part of the Boone County Upward Mobility Action Plan, represents a significant step toward addressing housing challenges and fostering sustainable community development throughout the county. In December 2023, Boone County announced its decision to engage the expertise of Amarach Planning Services, a consultancy focused on urban planning and housing analysis, for the Boone County Housing Study. Dr. David Boston, owner of Amarach Planning Services, will facilitate the Community Input Meetings.

Residents may also participate in the housing study through the Housing Survey for Boone County. This anonymous survey will provide more information about the housing needs, preferences, and challenges in Boone County. To complete the survey, please visit https://forms.gle/txTRqsQyjoNu39iA9

“The scarcity of affordable housing is a significant problem impacting communities across the state and nation,” said Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick. “The affordable housing study won’t be a fix-all solution, but it will provide us paths toward addressing this issue across the County. The success of the housing study is dependent on community engagement. We encourage everyone to complete the survey and to attend one of the community meetings during the week of April 8.”