The Southern Boone Greenhouse is full of budding plants, hanging baskets, and lots of Boston ferns!

There are no set hours to purchase so you may go shopping any time. Simply stop by, view the price list on the door, choose your plants, then leave your payment in the money box on site.

Greenhouse is located at the Vo-Ag building on N. Main Street across the street from the SB Middle School.

With this warm weather, the plants are ready to bust out of the greenhouse and beautify your planters!

Courtesy Rebekah Hammett