By: Tara Blue

The first annual “Big Truck Showcase” on April 27th was a success as parents brought their children to become more familiar with vehicles from different industries.

Hosted by Refuge Christian Church, the hands-on learning experience allowed kids to become more acquainted with public safety, transportation, emergency responder, utility, and agricultural vehicles & equipment.

Refuge Christian Church says they plan to expand the event next year and thank everyone who participated.