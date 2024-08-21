On Tuesday, Aug. 13th, the City of Ashland bid a heartfelt farewell to Curtis Bennett as he embarks on a well-deserved retirement after an incredible 34 years with the City of Ashland.

Curtis has worn many hats during his esteemed career, most recently serving as our dedicated Water Utility Supervisor. His commitment to excellence in overseeing the City’s water treatment and distribution systems has been truly exemplary. Under his stewardship, our water utility services have been efficient, effective, and cost-conscious, ensuring that our community is well-served without unnecessary burdens.

Curtis, your unwavering dedication and hard work have made a lasting impact on our community. We are deeply grateful for your years of service and wish you nothing but happiness and relaxation in your retirement. Enjoy this new chapter—you’ve certainly earned it!

Congratulations and best wishes from the

City of Ashland!

Story & photo courtesy City of Ashland