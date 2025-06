HARTSBURG, Mo. — The Burg Pub & Grill shut the town down on Saturday, May 31, as The Voice contestant and rising country star Trevon Dawson brought big-time energy to the river town. At just 17 years old, Dawson delivered a performance packed with old soul and country charm. Sporting his signature cowboy hat and easygoing grin, Dawson played crowd favorites. As the final chorus drifted into the starry night, the moonlight magic of the evening lingered in the air.