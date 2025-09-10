By Sophie Chappell

Charles Selbach says bingo at the Ashland Optimist Club is just like church because “people always sit in the same place.”

Selbach sold cards on the floor at Friday’s bingo game, which brought out 109 people compared to the usual crowd of about 150.

The Optimist Club hosts games on the first and third Fridays of every month, with thousands of dollars in prizes available.

Bryan Chapman, who has been working bingo for 17 years, said it takes a skilled ear to know when someone is about to win bingo.

“They start rustling their sheet and looking around, and that’s how you know it’s a winner,” Chapman said.

Despite working bingo for nearly two decades, Chapman said he doesn’t ever to want to play himself.

“It’s like watching paint dry to me,” he said.

Barrett Glascock, the chairman for bingo, said there used to be 1,192 bingo games across the state and now there are less than 200.

Glascock said the Optimist Club has a bit of competition on Friday nights because neighboring Veterans of Foreign Wars organizations also host bingo games.

“Lots of clubs do it for fun, not just for the money,” he said.

Mother-daughter duo Kristy Wilcox and Carolyn Brooks said they attend bingo as a way to get out of the house. Their bingo bags even shared a similar spooky theme — Wilcox’s was decked out with bats, and Brooks’ had skulls.

Moe Jordan, Pansy Camp and Laurie Thompson said they come to every game. The trio was frustrated at their lack of winning Friday evening.

“The people down the table from us are winning all the money,” Camp said.

Chapman said people come from Moberly, Holts Summit, Fulton and Jefferson City just to attend the bingo game.

“I predict that about 20 people in the crowd actually live in Ashland,” he said.

Jennifer Bronson won $300 during one of the last games before intermission.

“It’s my first time winning like anything,” Bronson said.