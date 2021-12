Ashland’s Christmas parade Friday evening a hit for children and adults. The parade complete with Tractors, A Callaway Bank Miniature train with riders, Trucks, Jeeps, Representative Sara Walsh, 4 wheelers, Southern Boone Fire Protection District, Ashland Police department, Alderwoman Stephanie Bell, James Creel Maintenance Director, Alderman and candidate for Mayor Dorise Slinker, Brenda Ravenscraft and candy for the children.