By Audrey Ellis, Boone County Journal

Visitors flocked to Ashland on Saturday for the annual Fall Festival, braving summer-like temperatures in the high-90s to enjoy the sights, sounds and food.

The Ashland Fall Festival has been a community staple for decades, welcoming in attendees and vendors

across Boone County. This year, the festival welcomed roughly 75 vendors, hosted a petting zoo and a dog costume competition, and debuted a dachshund race.

The winner of the dog costume competition was Aleena Mattingly and Copper, a four-year-old Cairn terrier. Mattingly dressed as a janitor and Copper was dressed as a mop. After five races among 15 dachshunds, the podium-placing pooches included Baxter in first place, Bailey in second place and Max in third place.

Dachshund owner Carrie Bradley brought her two dogs to race for the first time, and was happy to see other dachshund owners did as well.

“We had never done a dog race, so we were excited to do one,” she said. “We had no idea there were so many weenie dogs in Ashland.”

Vendors for the fall festival were manned by Ashland natives and entrepreneurs throughout Boone County. Ashland Parks and Recreation Board chair Elisabeth Sobczak said that the festival aims to uplift small business owners.

“Our Ashland small business community is second to none,” Sobczak said. “The way they cater to the community and what they offer, who wants to go anywhere else?”

First-time attendee Abby Wilson moved to Ashland within the past year, and has found a sense of belonging both at the festival and within the Ashland community.

“Everyone has been really friendly,” Wilson said. “Since we’ve moved here, we’ve fallen in love with Ashland.”

If Ashland residents have any ideas for new activities at the festival, the Ashland Parks and Recreation Board encourages the public to come to bi-monthly board meetings or call the city of Ashland directly.