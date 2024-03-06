By: Tara Blue

On Thursday, Feb. 29th, Ashland welcomed a new business to town with a Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony and a great show of support from the community.

American Family Insurance Agent Abby Harmon says she is excited to offer insurance policies, including home, auto, life, business, farm & ranch, to the Southern Boone area.

Mrs. Harmon says she grew up on a farm in the Wardsville/Taos area and attended Blair Oaks. She has fond memories of the friendly athletic competition between Blair Oaks and Southern Boone growing up, so she was thrilled to be offered her own agency in Ashland. Her company chose Southern Boone as a favorable place for expansion and promoted her from their Lake of the Ozarks team to having her own agency here in town. Harmon says she is thankful to be back with her family in the area she grew up and is ready to serve the needs of the community.

We wish her business success and best of luck!