ASHLAND, Mo. (July 6, 2025) — Ashland is getting ready to light up the night once again as the Ignite the Sky fireworks celebration returns on Saturday, July 19, at the Southern Boone Area YMCA. Hosted by the Ashland Betterment Coalition (ABC), this annual summer tradition promises to be the brightest event of the season.

From family-friendly entertainment to dazzling fireworks, Ignite the Sky brings the community together for an evening of celebration, food trucks, craft vendors, local businesses, music, and memories.

Adding extra energy to the night, Randy’s Auto will also be hosting a parking lot party nearby, complete with games, music, drinks, a fish fry, and VIP parking for jeeps. Jeep owners are invited to show off their vehicles and test their flex on the RTI ramp.

Event Details

What: Ignite the Sky Community Fireworks

When: Saturday, July 19, 2025, 6-9pm

Where: Southern Boone Area YMCA, Ashland

Help Ashland light up the sky—be part of the magic and make this year’s celebration one for the books. Ignite the Sky is a summer tradition you won’t want to miss.