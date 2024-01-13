The City of Ashland is set to appoint a new chief of police during the Tuesday, Jan. 16th board of aldermen meeting. According to City Administrator Kyle Michel, the city reviewed applications during the last few weeks of December and interviewed Interim Chief Scott Young this week.

Michel says he is recommending that Mayor Slinker appoint Chief Young as the new permanent Chief of the Ashland Police Department. If the mayor and the board elect to appoint Chief Young, he will be sworn in during the meeting.

Interim Chief Scott Young has been acting chief since July 26, 2023 following the suspension of former Chief Gabe Edwards on July 17, 2023.