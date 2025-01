The City of Ashland will have three aldermen board seats come open in April. The positions are currently held by Nathan Volkart (ward 1), Stephanie Bell (ward 2), and David Wilson (ward 3), none of whom refiled to keep their seats.

Filing period ended on Tuesday, Dec. 31st. The following individuals filed for candidacy:

Loren Plank-Ward One

Kent Dunwiddie-Ward One

Samuel James Turner-Ward Two

Trina Reifsteck-Ward Three

Bryce Beal- Ward Three