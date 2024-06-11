On May 18, “503 Collective” was the location for the 93rd birthday celebration for Ashland resident Charlene (Martin) Sapp.

The surprise party was hosted by Charlene’s daughter and son-in-law, Merry and Greg Turner with attendees traveling from as far away as Louisiana and Arkansas. In addition to her daughter Merry, Charlene and her late husband (of 73 years) Kenneth Sapp, had a son, Kenneth Lee Sapp, who sadly passed in 2022.

Most of her eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends were present as was her daughter-in-law Deborah Sapp and her sister Jackie (Martin) Gray. The extensive luncheon menu was enhanced by the delicious subs provided by Sterling Sublett and his crew.

Charlene was born in Moberly on May 27, 1931 to Charles Anderson Martin and Mary (Jasper) Martin. When asked “what gives her pleasure today”? She responded “playing nickel Keno”! When asked “what is she looking forward to”? She replied “attending my grandson’s wedding in San Francisco this fall”! There is no doubt, she will be dancing at his wedding.

Happy belated birthday, Mrs. Sapp!