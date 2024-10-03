The City of Ashland is seeking public input on the City Park Master Plan. Three conceptual redesigns (below) were developed by Planning Design Studio for the future vision of the Ashland Community Park.

The design survey is intended to help the city understand the communities’ perspective on how to maximize land use, implement infrastructure improvements, and provide for additional amenities and services.

The final plan could incorporate all or none of the features and amenities accounted for in these concept.

Visit the City of Ashland, Missouri Parks & Rec Facebook page or website for survey link or scan QR code below. Last day to complete the survey is Saturday, Oct. 5th.