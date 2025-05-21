ASHLAND, Mo. — The City of Ashland has followed through on warnings to shut down the only remaining recycling drop-off bin after continued misuse by residents, including placing trash in the recycling container and leaving recyclables on the ground. The recycling lot is now officially closed for the week of May 19.

The closure comes after repeated violations and contamination issues that city officials said could force a suspension of recycling services. According to a notice posted on the City of Ashland’s Facebook page on May 19, the lot is being closed temporarily to sort and dispose of excess materials. The site is scheduled to reopen on May 27, but with new restricted hours—open weekdays only and closed on weekends—in an effort to curb further abuse.

City Administrator Kyle Michel says that most abuse occurs over the weekend because people know that city staff is not around as they are during the week. He also says that the city’s camera company came out to inspect the security system and reported that the cameras are unable to clearly read license plates or conduct facial recognition, a necessary step in processing tickets. Michel also stated that materials displaying names and addresses is insufficient proof to issue tickets.

Ashland Chief of Police Scott Young added that the burden of proof is on APD and the city must prove that an individual committed the violation themselves.

Michel also says that the current security system lacks the ability to record and store past data, so the city is looking into options to upgrade.

The concern began after Boone County removed its recycling container from the Ashland site earlier this year as part of a countywide suspension of drop-off recycling services caused by tornado damage in April. That change left Ashland with just one bin, which quickly began to overflow due to increased demand.

Overflow led some residents to leave recyclables and boxes on the ground—a violation of city code. However, the city says the more serious issue was the dumping of trash and non-recyclables into the bin, which can compromise entire loads of recyclable material and lead to higher processing costs or landfill disposal.

Accepted materials at the site include paperboard, steel cans, cardboard, magazines, household plastics, aluminum foil, cereal boxes, mail, paper, phonebooks, and aluminum cans. Residents are urged not to place plastic bags, food waste, styrofoam, or other trash items in the bin, as these items directly contribute to contamination.

The city has reiterated that maintaining access to recycling services will depend on community cooperation. With the lot set to reopen May 27 under new weekday-only hours, it remains to be seen whether the changes will be enough to prevent future misuse and keep the service operational.