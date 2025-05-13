By: Tara Wren Blue

ASHLAND, Mo. — City officials are warning that Ashland’s only remaining recycling drop-off bin may be shut down if residents continue placing trash in the recycling bin—a growing issue that threatens to disrupt the city’s recycling services.

The concern comes after Boone County removed its recycling container from the Ashland site as part of a countywide suspension of drop-off recycling services caused by tornado damage in April. The change has left Ashland with just one recycling bin, which now fills quickly due to demand.

